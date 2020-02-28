India vs New Zealand, Christchurch Weather, Pitch Report and Rain Forecast: Here’s How the Weather Will Behave for IND vs NZ 2nd Test at Hagley Oval

Hagley Oval in Christchurch (Photo Credits: Twitter/BCCI)

India takes on New Zealand in the second and last Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Blackcaps won the first Test by ten wickets and took an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Both these Test matches are part of the ICC World Test Championship 2019-20. So, both India and New Zealand will be keen to ad some more points to their tally. Interestingly, there is a chance of yet another whitewash result. In T20Is, India clean swept New Zealand 5-0 and then the Kiwis returned the favour in ODIs and won 3-0. Now New Zealand will be looking to make it 2-0 in Tests as well. Meanwhile, we bring to you the weather and pitch report for second India vs New Zealand Test match. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 2nd Test Match.

The weather in Christchurch is expected to stay good throughout the five days of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test. On day one, the weather will be relatively cooler with temperatures between 12 to 18 degrees. Some rain is expected but not much that it leads to stoppage of play. On day two, March 01, Sunday, it is going to be cloudy and thus fast-bowlers could find some assistance in the overcast conditions. On day three, the temperatures will be between 22 to 16 degrees with cloudy conditions. On day four of the Test match, few showers are expected and on day five it is going to be cooler than the rest of the days. India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2020: Virat Kohli, Neil Wagner, Mayank Agarwal & Other Key Players to Watch Out for in Christchurch.

Pitch Report:

Indian batsmen struggled in the first Test at Wellington. Looks like batsmen will continue to have tough time in Christchurch as well. The pitch is expected to assist fast-bowlers and with overcast conditions, it is going to be doubly difficult.