India vs New Zealand 5th T20I 2020: Tim Southee Feels Gap Between Teams Not Massive, Need to do Smaller Things Better, Despite Sweep

Tim Southee (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mount Maunganui, February 2: New Zealand stand-in skipper Tim Southee feels the team needs to do "smaller things" better, saying that although the scoreline suggests a 5-0 series sweep, the gap is not that much.

"It's another close one, unfortunately on the wrong side again. If you give them a sniff, they take it with both hands. I don't think it is a massive gap, the scoreline does suggest that, but we only need to do the smaller things better," Southee, who is captaining the side in place of Kane Williamson who is nursing a shoulder injury, said after the match. India vs New Zealand Highlights 5th T20I 2020: IND Whitewash Blackcaps 5-0.

Indian pacers led by Jasprit Bumrah fired in unison to help India script an unprecedented 5-0 series whitewash with a seven-run victory against New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I here on Sunday.

With the series already in the bag after they won the first four matches of the five-match series, Kohli decided to rest himself in the final game, leaving deputy Rohit Sharma to lead the charge. Electing to bat first, India rode on Rohit's fifty to post 163/3 in 20 overs.

Rohit had to retire hurt on 60 off 41 deliveries (3x3, 3x3) after he suffered cramps. Deciding initially to continue, Rohit soon realised he couldn't run any longer. He did not come out to field, and K.L. Rahul took over the captaincy role.

Chasing 164 for victory, New Zealand could manage 156/9 in 20 overs despite hitting Shivam Dube for 34 runs in one over.

The Indian pace trio of Bumrah, who returned magical figures of 3/12, Navdeep Saini (2/23) and Shardul Thakur (2/38) restricted the hosts and finally took India over the line. Virat Kohli Enjoys IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2020 With Kane Williamson, Netizens Cherish the Rare Moment (Watch Video).

India will now shift their focus on to the three-match ODI series starting from February 5 in Hamilton.

"The ODIs are a different format, new personnel come in and it is a format where we have done well," said Southee.