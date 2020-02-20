India vs New Zealand, Wellington Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast: Here's How the Weather Will Behave for IND vs NZ 1st Test at Basin Reserve

India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 (Photo Credits: Getty)

After the ODI series, the Indians will look forward to playing two-match- test series against New Zealand which will begin from February 21, 2020. The first Test match will be held at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and the matches will be a part of the World Test Championship. The Basin Reserve has had a history of being difficult for the Indians as they have won only one match out of seven. It was Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi's team that won a game here. Now, in this article, we bring you the weather and the pitch report for all the five days of the match. The game will begin at 4.00 am IST and 11.30 am local time. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st Test Match.

Talking about day 1 of the game, the match will have no interruptions due to rains and the temperature will hover at around 18-22 degree Celcius. The weather will be windy and overcast with 25 per cent of precipitation. On February 22, 2020, the weather will be mostly cloudy but the temperature will be relatively cooler at 14 degrees Celcius. On Sunday, February 23rd, the weather will be sunny the temperature between 14-20 degree Celcius with no chances of rain. Monday too will have no rains and the temperature will 22-16 degree Celcius. February 25, 2020, i.e. the fifth day of the match will be nice and mostly sunny. Now check out the weather report for all five days below:

Pitch Report:

The pitch is pretty good for batting and will have grass for the first two days of the match. The pitch assists the pacer and because the surface will be hard, the spinners will get the least assistance.