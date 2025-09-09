Mumbai, September 9: Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey has weighed in on the debate surrounding cricketing ties between India and Pakistan, saying he has no objection to the two teams facing each other in multi-nation tournaments such as the Asia Cup. In a casual interaction with IANS, Shorey clarified that while he remains opposed to the resumption of bilateral series between the arch-rivals, he sees no issue with their clashes on neutral grounds in international competitions. India and Pakistan Cricket Teams Train at the Same Time at ICC Academy in Dubai Ahead of Asia Cup 2025: Report.

“I have no problem with India playing Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Of course, there shouldn’t be a bilateral series with them. India is not going to Pakistan, and Pakistan is not coming here—that’s fine. Since the match is being played in a neutral country, there shouldn’t be any issue. After all, just like in the Olympics, if India faces Pakistan, you can’t deny that fixture,” Shorey said.

India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012–13, with political tensions and security concerns halting cricketing exchanges since then. Their meetings are now restricted to ICC and ACC events, which continue to attract massive global viewership.

Shorey, known for his candid takes on social and political matters, drew a parallel between cricket and other international sports, where athletes from both nations regularly compete. "It should be treated the same way as the Olympics or Asian Games, where India and Pakistan players inevitably cross paths," he added.

His remarks come at a time when tournaments like the Asia Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy once again put the India-Pakistan cricketing equation under the spotlight. While the broader political debate remains unresolved, Shorey’s pragmatic stance echoes the views of many fans who relish the rivalry on the field but remain wary of a full-fledged bilateral revival.

