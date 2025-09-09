Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, India captain Suryakumar Yadav opened up about the Indian national cricket team's preparation for the 17th edition of the marquee continental competition. In a clip shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Suryakumar could be heard saying about Team India's build-up to the Asia Cup 2025, stating that the preparations have been good and players have managed to spend time together as a team. This is India's first major multinational competition since Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20Is, which put the spotlight on the Suryakumar-led side even more. India begins their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 10, meeting Hong Kong at Dubai International Stadium. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money in INR: Here's How Much Amount Winner and Runner-Up of Continental Cricket Tournament Will Receive.

Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On India's Asia Cup 2025 Preparation

🗣️ We've had good preparations and time together as a team#TeamIndia captain Suryakumar Yadav talks about the importance of preparations ahead of #AsiaCup2025 @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/OsU5HWcLKI — BCCI (@BCCI) September 9, 2025

