In the third match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A, India national cricket team will take on Pakistan national cricket team. Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team batting second has won 35 out of 59 matches played at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. India won the first match against Bangladesh by six wickets and stand at the second position in the Group A. Pakistan lost the opening game against New Zealand and stand fourth in the Group A. A win will ensure India’s progress to the semifinal while Pakistan will aim to stay alive in the tournament. Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Records and Important Stats Ahead of IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan Squad:

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan.

