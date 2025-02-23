One of the biggest games in the world of cricket – India vs Pakistan is here. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will have its second consecutive ‘rival’ game after the thrilling match between Australia and England. While both these games are highly entertaining and crowd pullers for the any tournament, India vs Pakistan matches are rare now a days with both sides facing each other only in the ICC tournaments. The India vs Pakistan ODI (One Day International) match scheduled to be played in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament and will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Here is how the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium behaves and some important stats at the venue. India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Records, Important Stats to Look Out For As Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Others Near Individual Milestones.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report Ahead of India vs Pakistan CT 2025 Match

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch is expected to favour the bowlers early on and he pacers will benefit with seam movement. After the opening spells, the pitch is expected to become better for batting. Moreover, spinners will have an impact in the middle overs if the surface slows down. Dew has been a key factor in the matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Key Stats and Records

India played its opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, beating Bangladesh national cricket team by six wickets and has a good record at the venue. Check out some of the important stats at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium ahead of the India vs Pakistan ODI match. Know India vs Pakistan Match Result When Rivals Last Played An ODI at Dubai International Cricket Stadium Ahead of IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Clash.

ODI Matches Played: 59.

Matches Won by Team Batting First: 22.

Matches Won by Team Batting Second: 35.

Average First Innings score at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: 229.

Highest Score at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: 355/5 (by England against Pakistan in 2015).

Lowest Score at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: 91 (by Namibia vs UAE in 2023).

Highest Individual Score at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: 144 by Mushfiqur Rahim in BAN vs SL in 2018.

Best Bowling Figures at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: 6/38 Shahid Afridi in PAK vs AUS 2009.

Pakistan’s Highest Score at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: 307/7 Against Australia in 2019.

India’s Highest Score at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: 285/7 Against Hong Kong in 2018.

India's Record Against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket stadium: 2 Matches Played - 2 Matches Won.

India won its opening match in the tournament against Bangladesh while Pakistan lost against New Zealand. A win in the match will ensure India's progress in the competition while loss will put Pakistan ‘virtually’ out of the competition. On flip side, Pakistan’s win will keep the side’s hope alive for the semi finals.

