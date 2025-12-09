India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Following a dominant 2-1 ODI series win, the action now shifts to the five-match T20I leg as India lock horns with South Africa. The Men in Blue will play IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025 of the five-match series against the Proteas on Tuesday in Cuttack. Suryakumar Yadav will captain India, while South Africa will be led by Aiden Markram, taking over from Temba Bavuma. When is IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs South Africa Match Preview.

Team India will be aiming to continue their fine run heading into the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and beat the team that is very well amongst the strongest contenders to win the cup next year, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. India will be without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, with focus shifting on Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, and Sanju Samson.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025 Match Details

Match India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025 Date December 9 Time 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Barabati Stadium, Cuttack Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team are taking on the South Africa National Cricket Team in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 9. India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025 will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025, Cuttack Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs South Africa Cricket Match at Barabati Cricket Stadium.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the India vs South Africa 2025 series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team series 2025. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

