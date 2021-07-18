India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the first One-Day International (ODI) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Set a target of 263, India, guided by Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 86, reached the target in 36.4 overs. With this win, India take 1-0 lead in the three-match series against the hosts. India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 Highlights.

Apart from Dhawan, debutant wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan scored 59 off 42 balls. Coming in at number three, Kishan slammed eight fours and two sixes as he dominated the show against the Sri Lankan bowlers. Opener Prithvi Shaw chipped in with 24-ball 43 which included nine fours. Meanwhile, you can check out the stat highlights from the IND vs SL 1st ODI 2021 below: Sri Lanka vs India 2021: Shikhar Dhawan Reaches 6000 ODI Runs in India’s Seven-Wicket Win in 1st ODI.

# Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav featured in the same playing XI for the first time since the the World Cup 2019 match against England.

# Ishan Kishan became the second Indian player to make his ODI debut on his birthday.

# Ishan Kishan also became the first Indian player to score a half-century on ODI debut on birthday.

# Kishan is now the second Indian to score 50+ in debut innings of both ODI & T20I. Robin Uthappa is the first.

# Dhawan now has the second-highest score by Indian batsman in his very first innings as ODI captain. Sachin Tendulkar’s 110 remains the highest.

# Shikhar Dhawan became the 6th Indian to make a fifty-plus score in his debut innings as ODI captain.

# Ishan Kishan became the 8th ODI Indian keeper to bat at number 3.

# Shikhar Dhawan became India's 25th ODI captain, while Ishan Kishan became India's 25th ODI wicket-keeper.

# Shikhar Dhawan completed his 6000 ODI runs.

Earlier, Indian bowlers, especially spinners did a fine job to restrict Sri Lanka to 262/9 in 50 overs. Chamika Karunaratne was the top-scorer for the hosts with 43 runs. For India, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal scaled two wickets each while Pandya brothers chipped in with a wicket each. The second ODI takes place at the same venue on July 20.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2021 10:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).