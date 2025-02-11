Mumbai, February 11: Ahead of the third ODI against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, the Indian team players including former captain Virat Kohli urged people to join the 'Donate Organs, Save Lives' campaign and pledge for organ donation. On Monday, ICC Chairman Jay Shah announced the launch of the initiative on the final ODI of the ongoing three-match series against England. ‘Donate Organs, Save Lives’ Initiative To Be Launched by ICC Chairman Jay Shah During IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 Between India and England.

The BCCI also shared the video of Indian players appealing to the countrymen to join the initiative.

"Score the ultimate century, your organs can help others live beyond your lifetime. Register as a donor and make every life count," said Virat Kohli in a video posted by BCCI on its social media accounts.

"Be the captain of life. Just like a captain leads the team to victory, you can lead someone to life by pledging to donate your organs," India vice-captain Shubman Gill remarked.

"One donor can save up to eight lives. Pledge today and hit a six for humanity," added Shreyas Iyer.

"Play the ultimate winning shot. Your decision to donate to donate your organs can be the match-winning moment in someone's life. be a hero off the field too," said KL Rahul.

"Be the captain of kindness," said all-rounder Axar Patel. "Pledge to donate and inspire others to follow."

"Lead by example. A single decision can be a winning shot for many," added Hardik Pandya. BCCI To Decide Jasprit Bumrah’s Availability for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 11: Report.

"Hit a six for humanity. One donor can save up to eight lives. Be the all-rounder world needs," asserted Ravindra Jadeja.

"Don't let lives bowled. Thousands wait for an organ transplant. Be the game changer and give them a second innings," said pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy and Rishabh Pant also featured in the video and supported the campaign. Currently, India lead the series 2-0 after winning the first two ODIs in Nagpur and Cuttack to bolster their preparations for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

