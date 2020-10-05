Dubai, October 5: Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul has taken over the Orange Cap from his teammate Mayank Agarwal while Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal holds the Purple Cap following the conclusion of the 18th match in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rahul has scored 302 runs -- including one hundred and two half-centuries -- in five matches so far and leads the chart for the leading run scorers. He is followed by Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis who has 282 runs to his name from five games. On Sunday evening, du Plessis scored unbeaten 82 as CSK defeated Kings XI by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Third in the list is Agarwal who has collected 272 runs so far. IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder List Updated: KL Rahul of KXIP On Top, Faf du Plessis Moves Up, Check Leading Run-Scorers in Dream11 Indian Premier League Season 13 in UAE.

In the bowlers' list, Chahal has eight wickets from four games and leads the chart. Along with Chahal, Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians too have scalped eight wickets so far but because of better average and economy, the Bangalore spinner is at the top of the list.

These running caps are presented to the leading run scorer and wicket-taker and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament. In the points table, Mumbai Indians are currently at the numero uno spot with six points from five games. They are followed by Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore who also have six points from four matches.

