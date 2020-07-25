After the confirmation of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between September 19 to November 08, fans are waiting in anticipation for more details regarding the schedule and players. As per earlier reports, the franchises will touch down in the Gulf county by August 20 to prepare for the IPL 2020. However, as per the Gulf News report, 2019 runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could arrive in the UAE as early as the second week of August. MS Dhoni Retirement: Will Chennai Super Kings Captain Retire After IPL 2020?

The report, citing a source, claims that in order to acclimatise to the conditions CSK squad for IPL 2020 including captain MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Sharadul Thakur and Deepak Chahar will arrive in the UAE early. Fake VIVO IPL 2020 Schedule in PDF For Download Goes Viral on WhatsApp.

Many Indian cricketers have started their preparations for the IPL 2020. The Indian cricketers have been out of the action since the coronavirus lockdown. Meanwhile, the IPL 2020 will be a 51-day tournament as confirmed by chairman Brijesh Patel. It will be interesting to see whether spectators will be allowed in the stadium or not.

