The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) finally will begin from September 19. Earlier, the T20 league was scheduled to be held from March 29, but due to coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed indefinitely. Now, with ICC postponing the T20 World Cup it has provided a window for IPL 2020. Indian cricket fans will finally see their favourite stars in action. All eyes will be on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been out of action since the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in June last year. MS Dhoni’s Return to Cricket With IPL 2020 Excites Kidambi Srikanth, See Post.

Dhoni was seen preparing for IPL 2020 in early March in Chennai, but as the league was postponed, he flew back to Ranchi. There were speculations that if IPL doesn’t take place this year, we might have seen the end of Dhoni’s career. Now that, the IPL 2020 is scheduled between September and November, we will get to see India’s World Cup-winning captain back in action.

Dhoni earlier this month turned 39, and by the time next IPL season arrives, he will be nearing 40. So, will this year’s IPL be last for Dhoni? Is he going to retire after IPL 2020? Dhoni’s India career might be all but over. But the CSK captain will be around to play IPL for some more years now. IPL 2020 Dates Announced: Fans Can’t Keep Calm As Indian Premier League 13 Set to Start on September 19 (See Reactions)

India Career Over?

With T20 World Cup suspended, MS Dhoni would be working on his Team India retirement speech. — vimal pant (@PantVimal) July 25, 2020

Dhoni could very well be assigned captain-cum-mentor role in the CSK camp before slipping into a full-fledged coaching role for the franchise. So, Dhoni’s retirement after IPL 2020 appears to be not happening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2020 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).