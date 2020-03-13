IPL 2020: No Matches To Be played in Delhi Amid Coronavirus Threat

File Image | Indian Premier League | IPL Trophy | (Photo Credits: Twitter @IPL)

The coronavirus outbreak has created havoc in the sporting world as a lot of competitions have been cancelled, postponed, suspended or are been played behind closed doors. Now the most recent tournament to be affected by the epidemic is the country’s première T20 domestic competition, Indian Premier League. IPL 2020 is scheduled to start from March 20, 2020 but the cash-rich league is in danger of not taking place at all as no IPL matches will be played in Delhi. Coronavirus Scare: IPL Governing Council Meeting on March 14 to Discuss Current Situation.

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, recently said that ‘No IPL 2020 or any other sports event will be played in Delhi amid coronavirus threat’. After this statement, the league looks under threat as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi is home to IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, previously known as Delhi Daredevils will not host any matches. IPL 2020: Madras High Court Asks BCCI to Respond by March 23 Over Cancellation of Matches Following Coronavirus Threat.

BCCI has invited all the franchises for a council meeting on March 14, 2020 (Saturday) to discuss the current situation. The main agenda of the meeting is understood to either postpone the IPL or play it behind closed doors.

Speaking of domestic competitions in India, last day of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 final between Saurashtra and Bengal was also played behind closed doors as no fans were allowed inside the stadium. The Road Safety World Series, which featured legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Jonty Rhodes was earlier rescheduled but now is called-off due to the overgrowing coronavirus fears.