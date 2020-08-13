Ahead of the IPL 2020, all the players are expected to undergo the COVID-19 tests as per the SOPs laid down by the BCCI and governing council. Now, MS Dhoni who underwent COVID-19 tests has been tested negative ahead of the tournament. The Chennai Super Kings captain will join the six-day long cam which will be held in Chennai. The team is expected to leave for UAE on August 22, 2020. It is said that MS Dhoni had submitted his swab to a private hospital in his hometown Ranchi. Even Monu Kumar who resides in the same city and also plays for the Chennai Super Kings has submitted their samples. MS Dhoni Undergoes COVID-19 Test: Ahead of IPL 2020, CSK Skipper Takes Coronavirus Test Before The New Indian Premier League Season Begins.

MS Dhoni has quarantined himself at his farmhouse in Ranchi. The training camp will start soon and will have names like MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Amabti Rayudu and others. However, Ravindra Jadeja would be one name who would be missing out on the camp due to his personal reason. Bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji is likely to be the only member of the coaching staff present at the camp. Stephen Fleming and assistant coach Michael Hussey could be joining the squad in Dubai on August 22, 2020.

As per the protocol, all the eight franchises will have to stay inside the bio-secure bubble. The protocols further state that after arrival in UAE, there will be tests on Day 1, 3 and 6 with testing every fifth day throughout the tournament. Many franchises including Mumbai Indians have already started putting their players in quarantine. The tournament was supposed to happen in March this year, but it was due to the outspread of the coronavirus that the tournament had been delayed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2020 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).