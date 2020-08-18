August 18, IPL 2020 Latest News Live Updates: We are now around a month away from the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). The IPL 2020 will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to finalise many things, including the IPL 2020 schedule and title sponsorship. On August 18, BCCI will name the IPL 2020 title sponsor. The new sponsorship deal will be valid for IPL 2020 only. IPL 2020 Sponsorship Deal: As VIVO Pulls Out, Let’s Look at the Title Sponsors of Indian Premier League Over the Years.

BCCI had to look out for new sponsor for this year’s league after VIVO, a Chinese cell phone maker, pulled out amid India-China political tensions. As per reports, at least five companies have submitted their Expressions of Interest (EOI) to BCCI. The final bid by interested parties on August 18, 2020, will decide the who takes away the IPL 2020 sponsorship rights. TATA Sons is leading the race among brands like Byju’s, Unacademy, and Dream 11. IPL 2020 Free Live Streaming: Star India Allows Jio to Stream Indian Premier League Matches Online Free on Select Plans, Claims Report.

BCCI is set to make around Rs 300-400 crore from the IPL 2020 sponsorship deal. The IPL 2020 title rights will be valid from August 18, 2020, till December 31, 2020. VIVO was paying around Rs 440 crore annually in the five-year deal which was worth Rs 2,199 crores.

