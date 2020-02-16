IPL 2020 Schedule of Mumbai Indians: MI Releases Team Fixture Ahead of Indian Premier League 13 Full Timetable

Mumbai Indians (Photo Credits : Twitter/MI)

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have released the schedule for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The official Twitter handle of the IPL franchise shared MI’s fixture in the micro-blogging website. As per schedule, the Rohit Sharma-led side will play the tournament’s opener on March 29 and that too against last season’s runner up Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Being the most successful side in IPL history, MI will step into the tournament as favourites and will chase their fifth title in the cash-rich league. However, they have a knack of winning the title every alternative year but this time they would eye to defy the fact by retaining the title. IPL 2020 Schedule Out? Check and Download PDF of Full Fixtures of All Teams.

With players like Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Panday and Jasprit Bumrah in the ranks, the side already boasted off many game-changing players and this season, they strengthened their squad even more by adding Trent Boult, Chriss Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile in their line-up. Well, the basics of the sides are all covered and the Boys in Blue will certainly fancy their chances of winning the title once again. Meanwhile, let’s look at all the group-stage matches of MI in IPL 2020. IPL 2020 Schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH Releases Team Fixture Ahead of Indian Premier League 13 Full Timetable.

MI's Schedule in IPL 2020:

Get IN! Our title defence begins on March 29 against CSK 🏆💙 👀 Which match are you looking forward to the most?#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/ofhnzMdwPD — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 16, 2020

Other than MI, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) also released their schedule for the 2020 edition of the showpiece tournament. Well, a lot of T20 matches at the international level have been played in recent times and thus, many players would be in the knick of the shortest format of the game. So, one could really witness some great quality of cricket in IPL 2020.