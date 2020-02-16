IPL 2020 Schedule of Chennai Super Kings: CSK Releases Team Fixture Ahead of Indian Premier League 13 Full Timetable

File image of Chennai Super Kings. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Well the Indian Premier League 2020 schedule may not be officially out yet, but franchises have released their fixtures for the upcoming season. After Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have released their schedule for the IPL 2020. The 2019 finalists will face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opener on March 29. It will be an away fixture for the Super Kings. As per the IPL 2020 schedule, CSK play 13 matches which will have a start time of 8 PM and just one day game against Delhi Capitals. IPL 2020 Schedule Out? Check and Download PDF of Full Fixtures of All Teams in Indian Premier League 13 Leaked Online.

Chennai Super Kings’ campaign in the first stage ends on May 14 with a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The MS Dhoni-led side finished as runner-up after losing to Mumbai Indian in the final.

CSK IPL 2020 Schedule

As the AnbuDen dates join to form a W, let's just #WhistlePodu! #Yellove2020 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/9DLo5wpZD3 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 15, 2020

Super Kings are the second-most successful team in the IPL history having won three titles. Mumbai Indians have won four. CSK is the only team to win two back to back (2010 and 2011) IPL trophies. IPL 2020 Schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH Releases Team Fixture Ahead of Indian Premier League 13 Full Timetable.

CSK Squad for IPL 2020: MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, M Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan.