Just a few days before the second leg of the IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings is expected to suffer from a major blow as Faf du Plessis has picked up a groin injury during the CPL 2021 match. The magnitude of the injury is not known as yet, but if things get serious, Chennai Super Kings could miss out on the services of the South African cricketer for the remaining season of IPL 2021 which begins from September 19, in UAE. Faf is the captain of the St. Lucia Kings in CPL and is handling the reins of the team in the absence of Andre Fletcher. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings Sweats it Out in the Nets Ahead of IPL 2021 (See Pics).

For now, Faf's injury has affected his team, St. Lucia Kings. His team lost to match against Barbados by 8 wickets and now they rely on the results of Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs. We are sure all CSK fans are keeping their fingers crossed for Faf to regain fitness and why not, he has so far been one of the best batsmen for the franchise. So far in the IPL 2021, the CSK opener has slammed four half-centuries in seven games scoring 320 runs with a stunning average of 95. Now, that's quite a great stat!

Also overall, he is considered one of the most consistent batsmen in the IPL. In 91 games, the CSK player has scored 2,622 runs at an average of 34.96 and a strike rate of 131.03 and that too with the highest score of 96 runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2021 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).