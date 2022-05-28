Ahmedabad, May 28: Rajasthan Royals sent out a heartfelt message to all those who believe in the team to also have the late Shane Warne in their thoughts when the side takes on Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday. The legendary Australian spinner, who guided the team to its maiden IPL title in 2008, died recently due to a suspected heart-attack while vacationing in Thailand, and since then, there has been a groundswell of emotion in the Royals camp, which wants to win the title and dedicate it to the spin wizard. IPL 2022: Sanju Samson Reveals, He Was Playing an U-16 Game Somewhere in Kerala When RR First Won the Title in 2008.

Opener Jos Buttler, the architect of the Royals' seven-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday night, asked his skipper Sanju Samson for his thoughts on the late cricketer's legacy. "Absolutely. The tournament, I think, right from the start it has been for him (Warne). And, I think we need to take one more step for him (win the title). I think it's really special (being in the IPL final). I don't want to talk much about it but we are just one step closer to doing something special for the late Shane Warne," said Samson after the win against RCB in Qualifier 2.

Buttler, who scored an unbeaten 106 off 60 balls on Friday, said he was delighted with the outcome of the match. "Obviously delighted, it was a great day for us, amazing crowd, amazing occasion and we finally won the toss which I think was pretty crucial, so feeling good," said the England cricketer, who has been in sublime form this season, scoring four centuries and an equal number of half-tons, and amassing a mind-boggling 824 runs in the 16 games he has played so far this season. IPL 2022: Kumar Sangakkara, Rajasthan's Coach Reveals, How Most of the Auction Purse Went Into Putting Together First Eleven.

Samson also conceded that the team feels safe as long as Buttler is at the crease. "We all are very safe and happy when we see Jos batting," said Samson, adding that his task of leading the side had been made easy by experienced players such as Buttler. "Yes, it (captaincy) becomes really easy when you have some quality cricketers around you where you don't have to talk much to them. You just have to ask them how you are feeling and very rarely I've had chats with people," added Samson.

