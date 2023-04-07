Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore join Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants to have now completed two matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 thus far. And only Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad have played a single game till now. Meanwhile, as we head into another action packed day of IPL 2023, here’s glance at upcoming match on April 07 and recap of previous game. Moreover, a cursory look at the IPL 2023 points table. Sunil Narine Completes 150 Appearances in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 7

On April 07, Lucknow Super Giants host SunRisers Hyderabad at the Ekana Sports City. This is the match 10 of Indian Premier League 2023. While LSG will be playing in their third game of the season, for SRH it is just the second outing.

KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 Highlights

Kolkata Knight Riders registered their first win of the season in some style and that too in front of the home crowd at the Eden Gardens. KKR managed to post mammoth 204/7 in 20 overs after reeling at 89/5 at one stage. Shardul Thakur was the prime reason for KKR’s extraordinary comeback after Rahmanullah Gurbaz kept things afloat. In response, RCB were bundled out for just 123 runs with KKR spinners running havoc. The spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and debutant Suyansh Sharma sharing nine wickets between them. Suyash Sharma Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About 19-Year-Old KKR Leg-Spinner.

IPL 2023 Points Table

The victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore pushed Kolkata Knight Riders to third spot. RCB meanwhile drop to seventh spot with Gujarat Titans continuing to remain Numero Uno. DC, MI and SRH are the only teams yet to open their account on the IPL 2023 points table.

