New Delhi, March 29: Viacom18, the digital broadcasters of IPL 2023, on Wednesday announced a star-studded panel of experts who will present their views on the game and things around it during the two-month long tournament, which will be played from March 31 to May 28. Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, RP Singh, Eoin Morgan, Parthiv Patel and Scott Styris are among the stars in the panel who will provide in-depth coverage of the 2023 IPL across 16 feeds. Jasprit Bumrah Replacement: Mumbai Indians to Decide on Star Pacer’s Replacement for IPL 2023 in Next Couple of Days, Says Rohit Sharma.

Joining them would be a battery of superstars including Zaheer Khan, Brett Lee, Graeme Smith, Graeme Swann among others. Raina and Uthappa also have been part of multiple TATA IPL-winning campaigns while Gayle holds the record for highest individual score in the IPL with his 175 not out.

In the panel, Kumble and Jhulan Goswami will bring in tales and anecdotes from championship-winning experience, with Patel and Kedar Jadhav to add more to the coverage.

In Styris, the panel has an expert, who's been a champion with multiple franchises including Deccan Chargers and Chennai Super Kings. One of the world's fastest bowlers ever and championship winner with Kolkata Knight Riders, Lee will be joined by World Cup winning captain Morgan and country mate Swann.

Adding further teeth to the line-up will be Smith, commissioner of SA20 and former IPL player and one of the world's most respected leaders the game has ever seen. IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Head Coach Trevor Bayliss Focussing on Death Overs Batting, Wickets in Middle Overs.

IPL 2023 will be streamed on JioCinema for free in 12 languages, English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

More notable names in regional commentary include RP Singh (Hindi), Jhulan Goswami (Bengali), Kedar Jadhav (Marathi), Debashis Mohanty (Oriya), Venkatesh Prasad (Kannada), Sarandeep Singh (Punjabi), Manpreet Juneja (Gujarati), Sachin Baby (Malayalam), Hanuma Vihari (Telugu), Abhinav Mukund (Tamil), Mohammad Saif (Bhojpuri).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2023 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).