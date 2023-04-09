Gujarat Titans with two wins in their opening two matches in this season’s Indian Premier League already look like one of the early contenders for the title. The defending champions have got the better of Chennai and Delhi so far and thoroughly dominated both these matches. Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, the team is playing with great confidence and despite being one of the two new franchisees to be introduced in the league, it has not had any negative impact whatsoever. Opponents Kolkata Knight Riders head into the game with a much-needed win over Royal Challengers Bangalore which got them off the mark. The win was special after the manner of the team’s defeat against Punjab in the opener and there is an aura of positivity around the squad. Gujarat Titans versus Kolkata Knight Riders will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema from 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). GT vs KKR, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Wriddhiman Saha and Shubhman Gill up top are known for providing flamboyant starts for the home side and Kolkata need to put the shackles early on if they are to keep Gujarat in check. David Miller is a brilliant finisher of the modern game and his presence adds a lot of balance to the team. Hardik Pandya has been quiet so far with the bat but Kolkata will be wary of the threat he carries.

Jason Roy could be drafted into the playing eleven by Kolkata in place of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and the Englishman could come in handy in the top order. Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy along with Suyash Sharma picked up 9 wickets between them to destroy Bangalore in the last match but the pitch in Ahmedabad may not have much to offer this afternoon to the slow bowlers.

When Is GT vs KKR Match 13 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Gujarat Titans will be facing Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match in Indian Premier League 2023 on Sunday, April 9. The game will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of GT vs KKR Match 13 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will be also available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu channels and Star Jalsha Movies/HD channels. GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 13 in Ahmedabad.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of GT vs KKR Match 13 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of GT vs KKR match. Gujarat Titans at home will be a strong team to face for Kolkata and the visitors are likely to lose.

