IPL 2023 has been about big scores, but Rajasthan Royals have had an unforgettable stat to their name as they were bowled out for just 59 runs in their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, May 14. The Sanju Samson-led outfit, with this poor batting performance, have now registered the lowest score of the season. This is also the third-lowest total in IPL history as Rajasthan Royals overtook Delhi Capitals’ tally of 66 runs against Mumbai Indians in 2017. The second lowest total in this list also is held by Rajasthan Royals (58) and coincidentally, that too came against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009. The lowest total in the history of the IPL was by Royal Challengers Bangalore when they could manage only 49 against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017. Fastest Fifty in IPL History: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 13-Ball Half-Century to Enter Record Books During KKR vs RR Indian Premier League 2023 Match.

Lowest Totals in IPL History

Year Team Opposition Score 2017 RCB KKR 49 2009 RR RCB 58 2023 RR RCB 59 2017 DC MI 66

Rajasthan Royals, chasing a total of 172, lost wickets right from the outset and they never really recovered. Yashasvi Jaiswal, their in-form cricketer, was out in the very first over itself and that seemed to start what would eventually end up being a dramatic collapse. The Rajasthan Royals batting order fell apart like a pack of cards and none of them got going on a pitch, which was not too easy for batting. Joe Root, batting for the first time in the IPL, survived an lbw chance earlier on but was later trapped right in front of the stumps. Shimron Hetmyer was the lone warrior for Rajasthan Royals with 35 runs off only 19 balls. For Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wayne Parnell was the best performer with figures of 3/10 in three overs. Faf du Plessis Completes 4000 Runs in IPL, Achieves Feat During RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

This victory would give RCB a massive boost when it comes to Net Run Rate in the business end of the tournament. With the race for the playoffs heating up, this win would not only give RCB points and a boost in NRR, but also some much-needed confidence and momentum. Rajasthan Royals on the other hand, would need to bounce back and lift themselves up from this forgettable batting show at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

