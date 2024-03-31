Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 13 of the IPL 2024 on Sunday. The two teams faced each other 29 times in the tournament with five-time champion CSK having the upper hand on DC. IPL 2024: It’s Just a Lot More Comfortable Batting at the Top, Says Rachin Ravindra on Opening Role for Chennai Super Kings.

DC v CSK Head-to-Head 29:

Delhi Capitals - 10

Chennai Super Kings - 19

DC v CSK Match time: The Match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

DC v CSK match venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Live broadcast of DC v CSK match on television in India: DC v CSK match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of DC v CSK will be available on JioCinema.

Weather conditions:

The excessive heat and humidity in Visakhapatnam might challenge players.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2024 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).