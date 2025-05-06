The rivalry between fans of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is for the history books. And with every match, it gets worse. The last time the two sides locked horns was on Saturday when RCB defeated CSK by two runs to continue its dominance in IPL 2025. CSK, which is already out of the playoffs’ race, were left with a lot to ponder. However, things took an uglier turn for CSK fans and supporters outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as they found themselves heckled and harassed by overjubilant RCB fans. But one brave CSK fangirl stood her ground and how! Riding a heavy bike with her friend sitting behind, two women donning Chennai Super Kings jerseys found themselves at the receiving end of RCB fans’ hooliganism. But this CSK fangirl earned aura points by calmly shushing a shouting RCB supporter. Soon, an on-duty traffic policeman arrived at the scene and dispersed the crowd to take control of the situation. The viral video of this brave CSK fangirl is making everyone question the intense rivalry shared between the fans of these two franchises. One person commented, "She cooked whole RCB world." A few other comments read, "Police wale ki entry is so movie coded", "Hey queens, you dropped something 👑👑" and so on.

