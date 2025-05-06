The RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 was an intense and thrilling contest that saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru edge out the Chennai Super Kings by just two runs in IPL 2025 in Bengaluru on May 3. While it was a fascinating contest, a thriller that captivated every cricket fan, some fans were spotted resorting to rude behaviour after the game got over. In a viral Instagram video, RCB fans were seen harassing CSK supporters outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The viral video showed an RCB fan tear apart an MS Dhoni CSK jersey that another fan was wearing. Also, a group of RCB fans cornered a CSK supporter on the road and celebrated in his face while harassing and intimidating him. Social Media Influencer Sarthak Sachdeva Plays Prank With RCB Fans, Receives Real Donations From Them By Using 'Wish Good Luck' Posters With QR Code Amid IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

RCB Fans Harass CSK Supporters After IPL 2025 Match

