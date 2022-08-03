It is a positive time for cricket in Ireland as they are facing more and more competitive sides in their season. With heart winning performances against India and New Zealand, they now gear up to take on South Africa in a two game T20 series with the first one being played at Bristol in England. In an ideal scenario, games like these would have taken often but a busy schedule packed with franchisee cricket often is a set back for emerging nations. Heinrich Malan, the Ireland coach, does not have a win to show for the goods in any of their recent games but the improvement is there for everyone to see. Opponents South Africa are high on confidence after defeating England in the T20 series and will look to add to the momentum. IRE vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022 in Bristol.

Harry Tector has caught the eye of some of the clubs in South Africa who want to sign him for their T20 league. It is an excellent opportunity for the middle order batsman to showcase his talent once again. With Craig Young ruled out of the series due to a groin problem, Graham Hume is expected to be part of the playing eleven. Paul Stirling and skipper Andy Balbrinie are other notable players to watch out for Ireland.

Kagiso Rabada is injured for the Proteas but they have Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi available. Marco Jansen is pushing for a spot in the team and his swing could cause some problems for the Irish boys. David Miller leads the side and him along with Reeza Hendricks and Rilee Rossouw give this South Africa team the edge in the batting unit.

When is Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Ireland vs South Africa T20I ODI will be played at the Gloucestershire Cricket Stadium in Bristol on August 03, 2022 (Wednesday). The IRE vs SA cricket match has a scheduled start time of 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022 on TV?

Since there is no official broadcaster for this game in India, the match would not be available for live telecast. Hence, fans cannot watch live action of the Ireland vs South Africa game on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022?

FanCode will provide the live streaming of the IRE vs SA T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch live streaming of Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I online. South Africa are the overwhelming favourites to win the opening T20 international against Ireland to take an early lead.

