Ireland (IRE) will lock horns with South Africa (SA) in the first T20I of the two-match series on August 03, 2022 (Wednesday) at the neutral venue Gloucestershire Cricket Stadium in Bristol, England. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Ireland vs South Africa first T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Asia Cup 2022 Schedule in PDF for Free Download Online: Date, Time in IST & Venue List of All Men's T20I Matches Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

David Miller led South African side is the absolute favourite for the upcoming encounter against Irishmen as proteas have won consecutive five overseas T20 series so far. SA played the last T20 series up against mighty England (ENG) and defeated hosts by 2-1. Reeza Hendricks from South Africa will be key as he smashed three half centuries against England and is in good form. Meanwhile, Ireland have had a grinding time in their recent T20 battle against New-Zealand (NZ). Even with losing 3-0 to NZ in the T20I series, Ireland gave visitors a tough time. SA will have to watch out for George Dockrell and Harry Tractor who have been in form players for Ireland.

IRE vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Quinton de Kock (SA), Lorcan Tucker (IRE) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IRE vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Rilee Rossouw (SA), Reeza Hendricks (SA), Harry Tector (IRE), Aiden Markram (SA) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IRE vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Dwaine Pretorius (SA), Curtis Campher (IRE) could be our all-rounders.

IRE vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Mark Adair (SA), Joshua Little (IRE) could form the bowling attack

IRE vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Lorcan Tucker (IRE),Rilee Rossouw (SA), Reeza Hendricks (SA), Harry Tector (IRE), Aiden Markram (SA), Dwaine Pretorius (SA), Curtis Campher (IRE),Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Mark Adair (SA), Joshua Little (IRE).

Reeza Hendricks (SA) could be named as the captain of your IRE vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Aiden Markram (SA) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2022 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).