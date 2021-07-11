Ireland and South Africa will face each other in a three-game One-Day International series. The IRE vs SA 1st ODI 2021 will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin on July 11, 2021 (Sunday). Both sides will be looking to kick off the series with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Ireland vs South Africa, 1st ODI 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Every Game is Important, Says SA's Rassie Van Der Dussen Ahead of Clash with Ireland.

South Africa will start as the favourites to win the game against an Ireland side who are entering the match after poor displays against Afghanistan and Netherlands. The Irish team have won just one of their last six games in the 50-over format and will hope to better that record. Meanwhile, the Proteas are coming into the game after the ODI series loss to Pakistan and will be aiming to get some of their confidence back. SA vs IRE: Neil Rock, Ireland Batsman, Tests Positive For COVID-19, Stephen Doheny Called Up as Replacement.

Ireland vs South Africa, 1st ODI 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 1st ODI of the three-match series between Ireland and South Africa will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin on July 11, 2021 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled start time of 03:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch for Ireland vs South Africa, 1st ODI 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, Ireland vs South Africa, 1st ODI match won’t be available on TV as there are no official broadcasters of the series in India. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast.

How To Watch Ireland vs South Africa, 1st ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, fans can follow Ireland vs South Africa, 1st ODI 2021 live action on online platform. FanCode will provide the live streaming the IRE vs SA ODI match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee

