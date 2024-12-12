The game of cricket is all about twists and turns and more importantly, about a lot of unpredictability which gives the sport an extra layer of excitement and thrill. While a contest between heavyweight teams is what fans look forward to watching in major tournaments, it is the matches where the less favoured teams stun the giants which often etch themselves into the minds of several fans who love and follow the sport across the globe. And the year 2024 saw several of these upsets. In this article, we shall take a look at them. Year Ender 2024: From Virat Kohli to Shaheen Afridi, Cricketers Who Became Fathers This Year; Check Full List.

One of the major upsets of 2024 is USA defeating Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Qualified for the tournament for the first time as one of the co-hosts, the USA national cricket team produced the upset of the year when they stunned Pakistan in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2024. That result sent shockwaves in the world of cricket and established the USA national cricket team as a force not to be taken lightly. USA would go on to make the Super 8 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Afghanistan also had a sensational 2024 stunning Australia and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2024.

USA Beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024

No one would have expected the result on June 6 when USA turned up to beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024. Chasing 160 to win, USA managed to take the game to a Super Over by hitting a four off the last ball. In the Super Over, USA batted first and scored 18/1 with Mohammad Amir giving away many extras. And Saurabh Netravalkar then went on to produce a sensational performance as he successfully defended the total. Pakistan vs USA Video Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Watch Co-Hosts Pull Off Shocking Super Over Victory Over Babar Azam and Co To Continue Winning Start

Afghanistan Stun Australia in T20 World Cup 2024

Just like the USA beating Pakistan result was a very unexpected one, this too had come out of the blue. The Afghanistan national cricket team, over the years, has established themselves as a solid force in international cricket and this game showed just why. Batting first, Afghanistan managed to score 148/6 against Australia in the Super 8 with Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring 60. The Afghan bowlers then turned up with a memorable performance as they bowled Australia out for 127 with Gulbadin Naib taking four wickets. Naveen-ul-Haq took three wickets while Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan scalped one each. Pat Cummins Hat-Trick Video: Watch Australian Pacer Dismiss Rashid Khan, Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib off Consecutive Balls During AFG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8.

USA defeat Bangladesh 2-1 in T20I Series

That the USA national cricket team was capable of pulling off upsets was established before the T20 World Cup 2024. Prior to the marquee tournament, the USA national cricket team defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in a three-match series. Monank Patel and his men won the first T20Is of the series, taking an unassailable lead but Bangladesh national cricket team managed to avoid a whitewash by winning the final T20I. Saurabh Netravalkar Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About USA’s Indian-Origin Fast Bowler at ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Afghanistan Pull Off 84-Run Victory over New Zealand

Before beating Australia, Afghanistan showed how dangerous a side they can become when they defeated New Zealand by 84 runs in the group stage of T20 World Cup 2024. Once again, it was Rahmanullah Gurbaz who was Afghanistan's top-scorer as he smashed 80 off 56 to take his side to 159/6. In response, the New Zealand batters had no answer for Fazalhaq Farooqi whose left-arm pace proved to be too much to handle for New Zealand. Farooqi took four wickets and so did Rashid Khan as Afghanistan bowled New Zealand out for just 75! Afghanistan Beat New Zealand by 84 Runs in ICC T20 World Cup 2024; Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi Help AFG Defeat NZ in Twenty20 WC.

Afghanistan Outclass South Africa in ODI Series

Featuring for the third time on this list is Afghanistan and it only goes to show why 2024 was arguably one of their best years in cricket. Afghanistan faced South Africa for a three-match ODI series in the UAE and comprehensively beat them in the first two games, thereby winning the series. South Africa managed to bounce back in the final ODI and won it by seven wickets. Afghanistan Beat South Africa in ODI Series for the First Time; Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz Star As Afghans Defeat Proteas by 177 Runs in 2nd ODI 2024.

West Indies' Victory over Australia in Brisbane

Not many would have backed the West Indies to outclass Australia in the Brisbane when these two teams met for a Day-Night Test in Brisbane. Chasing 216 to win, Australia national cricket team was bowled out for 207 with Shamar Joseph being the driving force behind West Indies' success. The young pacer scalped seven wickets for 68 runs to bowl Australia out for 207 and helped the West Indies register a famous win, their first Down Under after 27 years! West Indies Beat Australia After 27 Years in a Test Match in Australia, Shamar Joseph Shines With 7/68.

Zimbabwe's Shock Win over India

The highs of the T20 World Cup 2024 title triumph was still fresh when a young India national cricket team led by Shubman Gill had arrived in Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series. A team full of youngsters and rising T20I stars was handed a shock loss by Zimbabwe. The Indian bowlers did well to restrict Zimbabwe to just 115/9 but the batters failed to complement that effort, being bowled out for 102. Sikandar Raza and Tendai Chatara had taken three wickets each while Brian Bennett, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani and Luke Jongwe took one each. India vs Zimbabwe Highlights of 1st T20I 2024.

Bangladesh Register Shock 2-0 Whitewash Over Pakistan

In a Test series that was widely believed would kickstart Pakistan's home Test season on a high, Shan Masood and his men were left stunned by a spirited Bangladesh national cricket team under Najmul Hossain Shanto. Bangladesh started the Test series as underdogs but produced resolute performances in all departments to inflict a 2-0 whitewash over Pakistan, their first over the Asian rivals in the format. Bangladesh Clinch First-Ever Test Series Victory Over Pakistan With 2-0 Clean Sweep; Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bowlers Shine as Visitors Win PAK vs BAN 2nd Test 2024 by Six Wickets.

Ireland Stun South Africa in T20I

Ireland pulled off an upset in T20Is in 2024 when they beat South Africa in the second match of a two-game series in October. Needing a win to avoid a whitewash after losing the first match, the Ireland national cricket team rode on an inspirational batting show from Ross Adair who scored a 58-ball 100 while captain Paul Stirling's 52 off 31 propelled them to a score of 195/6. In response, South Africa were restricted to 185/9 with Mark Adair taking four wickets and Graham Hune scalping three. Ireland won the match by 10 runs.

The year 2024 has been an exciting one for cricket as a whole! And fans can look forward to many more upsets in 2025 which is packed with some high-profile as well as exciting contests. One thing that these upsets have taught us--it is not over until it is over!

