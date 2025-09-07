The Asia Cup has returned with its 2025 edition and the Asia Cup 2025 is all set to commence from September 9, Tuesday with the opening match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong. This time the Asia Cup is being hosted at the United Arab Emirates. Two venues will host the entirety of the competition. They are the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and the Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Eight teams are participating in the Asia Cup 2025. India and their arch-rivals Pakistan are drafted in the same group alongside Oman and UAE. They are in Group A. Group B consists of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka. India's Matches in Asia Cup 2025: Check Schedule for Men in Blue in Continental Cricket Tournament.

After the Asia Cup was hosted in 2023 in the ODI format, this is the first time the Asia Cup will be hosted. But this time, it will be in T20 format as it precedes the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup and they are strong favourites this time too. Sri Lanka won the last time the tournament was hosted in T20 format. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage where every team will play each other once. Top two teams from the Super Fours will clash in the final on September 28. Meanwhile, fans who are eager to know whether Asia Cup 2025 will be available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan TV channels will get the entire information here. Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online To Be Available on SonyLIV, Sony Sports Network To Provide Live Telecast of Continental T20I Competition.

Is Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV?

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the Asia Cup 2025 and it will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV etc and in the OTT platform JioHotstar. The Asia Cup 2025 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well but only for India specific matches and for DD Free Dish users only. The Asia Cup 2025 final will also be available on the DD Sports channel for the DD Free Dish users.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2025 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).