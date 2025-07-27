Sony Sports Network, the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025, is set to provide live telecast of its matches. This was after last year when the ACC penned a media rights partnership, from 2024-2031. The Asia Cup 2025, one of the most-awaited and talked-about tournaments, is set to get underway on September 9. The Asia Cup 2025 schedule was announced by the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) on July 26 and it will be held in the UAE (United Arab Emirates). Among others, fans will be looking forward to the marquee India vs Pakistan clash on September 14. Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online will be available on Sony LIV for fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option. India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup 2025, winning the 2023 edition. Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About 17th Edition of Continental Competiton.

Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV, Sony Sports to Provide Live Telecast

Watch the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 starting Sept 9, LIVE on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #AsiaCup #ACC #PadosiyonKiBoltiBandh pic.twitter.com/XK8X3k0uo8 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 27, 2025

