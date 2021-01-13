Manipur are aiming to register their second win in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020 as they take on Chandigarh in their next fixture. The encounter takes place at the TI Cycles Ground in Murugappa, Chennai on Wednesday (January 13). Rex Singh-led Manipur met Meghalaya in their opening game where they scripted a six-wicket triumph. However, they’ll face a far more potent challenger in Chandigarh. The Manan Vohra-led set-up was up against Nagaland in their opening game, but the match was abandoned due to rain. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast and other details of this game. Is Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast Available?

Skipper Rex Singh and pacer Bishworjit Konthoujam shone in Manipur’s opening game as Meghalaya were bundled out for mere 62 runs. The batsmen completed the formalities, taking their side to a six-wicket triumph. On the other hand, Chandigarh are studded with many T20 stars. The likes of Manan Vohra, Bipul Sharma and Mandeep Singh have plied their trades in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and would be raring to take Chandigarh to their first victory of the season. As players gear up for the encounter, let’s look the streaming information.

Is Chandigarh vs ManipurT20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Chandigarh vs Manipur match will be not telecasted live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. On January 13, Star Sports 1/HD will live telecast only Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh, Kerala vs Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh vs Rajasthan and Vidarbha vs Saurashtra match while Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the game online for the fans.

Squads:

Manipur: Karnajit Yumnam, Prafullomani Singh(w), Kshetrimayum Narisingh, Langlonyamba Keishangbam, Rex Singh(c), Nitesh Sedai, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Kishan Singha, Ahmed Shah, Thokchom Kishan, Ajay Lamabam Singh, Sagatpam Jayanta, Gemson Singh, Bishwash Singh, Sheiteendra Singh

Chandigarh: Manan Vohra(c), Shivam Bhambri, Sarul Kanwar, Uday Kaul, Ankit Kaushik, Jaskaranvir Singh(w), Arslan Khan, Kunal Mahajan, Jaskaran Singh, Bipul Sharma, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Gurinder Singh, Gaurav Puri, Anirudh Kanwar, Gaurav Gambhir, Jagjit Singh

