Australia and India meet in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The four-match series is currently levelled at one each. Australia won the first Test at the Adelaide Oval and then India won the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2021 live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the India Tour of Australia but will IND vs AUS 2nd Test be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Navdeep Saini Test Debut: Young Pacer Receives Cap from Jasprit Bumrah at the Start of India vs Australia 3rd Test (Watch Video).

India made two changes to their playing XI with Rohit Sharma and debutant pacer Navdeep Saini included. The duo replaces Mayank Agarwal and injured Umesh Yadav. Australia too made two changes as David Warner and Will Pucovski making it to the playing XI in place of Joe Burns and Travis Head.

Is IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports telecasted the limited-overs series between India and Australia but won’t be showing the live telecast of IND vs AUS 3rd Test. The IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2021 will not be live on DD National as well. On DTH platforms Sony’s sports channels will provide live telecast. Mohammed Siraj Breaks Down in Tears During National Anthem at the Start of India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 at SCG (Watch Video).

IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2021 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 live commentary will be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs AUS 3rd Test while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream commentary.

Apart from this, India vs Australia 3rd Test will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network as they are the official broadcasters of India's Tour of Australia, Fans can also catch the game online on Sony Network's OTT platform SonyLiv.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2021 07:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).