Fast-bowler Navdeep Saini made his Test debut and received his cap at the beginning of India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Saini was drafted in the playing XI in place of injured Umesh Yadav. Saini was handed his Test cap by Jasprit Bumrah who is now the leader of Indian pace attack. Aa a customary practice, players huddled up before the start of the play and Saini after a pep talk was handed the prestigious cap. India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score Updates.

Interestingly, Saini is not new to the international scene and has represented India in limited-overs before. The pacer has played seven One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and ten T20Is. The 23-year-old is known for his nippy pace and made his limited-overs debut in 2019. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 1 Live Streaming Online on DD Sports, Sony LIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

Watch Video

Congratulations @navdeepsaini96. He realises his dream of playing Test cricket for #TeamIndia today. A proud holder of 🧢 299 and he receives it from @Jaspritbumrah93. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zxa5LGJEen — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

The four-match series between India and Australia is levelled at one each with two matches to go, including this one. Australia won the opening Test at Adelaide Oval and then India bounce back to win at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Apart from Saini, Rohit Sharma’s inclusion was the other change India made to their playing XI. Australia, on the other hand, handed young batsman Will Pucovski his Test debut.

