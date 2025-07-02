IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: After losing the first match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, the India National Cricket Team takes on hosts England National Cricket Team in the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025. The IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham and will commence at 03:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 match DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs England 2025 Test series in India, but will IND vs ENG be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on the Doordarshan Network? Scroll down to find out the IND vs ENG viewing option. Will Jasprit Bumrah Play in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025? Here's The Possibility of Star India Pacer Featuring in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Second Match in Birmingham.

India managed to blow their chance of winning the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 after gaining advantage on multiple occasions throughout the Leeds encounter, which eventually went in favour of England by five wickets. The short break between the first and second Test might help Indian players get back into focus, with several of them featuring in a high-profile series for the first time, as veteran players have retired. Why is IND vs ENG Test Series 2025 Live Streaming Online Not Available on Sony LIV App and Website?

Is IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the India vs England Test series 2025 and it will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV etc. The IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. Interestingly, IND vs ENG live streaming online will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.

