India and South Africa face off against each other in the 1st ODI game of the three-match series. The clash will be played at the Ekana Sports City Cricket Stadium in Indore on October 06, 2022 (Thursday) as the teams aim for a win. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs South Africa but will IND vs SA 1st ODI be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Lucknow.

India triumphed South Africa in the shorter format as they won the T20I series 2-1. However, the Proteas put on a dominant display in the final game of the series. Both teams will be high on confidence as they now face off in the 50-over format. Shikhar Dhawan will lead India as the majority of the first-tea players have departed for Australia.

Is IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches. They would also be showing the live telecast of IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022. The IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 will be live on DD Sports but on Free Dish & DTT Platforms. It would not be available on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs SA 1st ODI while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel should provide the live stream of the commentary.

