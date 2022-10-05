After a historic T20I series win, India would be gearing up and aiming to repeat the same feat when they take on South Africa in three ODIs, the first of which starts on October 6. The Men in Blue, who pulled off their first-ever T20I series win over South Africa at home, lost the third match a day ago by 49 runs. While the players, who would represent the country at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia this month would not be part of the series, it is time for the young guns to step up and make a mark in the three matches. Shikhar Dhawan would lead the Indian team, which would have some exciting names like Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi amongst others. IND vs SA 3rd T20I Stat Highlights: Rilee Rossouw Shines With Century in Dominant South Africa Win

South Africa on the other hand, will be led by Temba Bavuma, who had a forgettable time with the bat in the T20I series. This would be an opportunity for him to step up and get some runs ahead of the T20 World Cup. He would have the services of Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada among the big names and South Africa would feel that they can dominate the hosts.

IND vs SA Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

India and South Africa have played each other a total of 87 times in ODIs. South Africa have the advantage over India when it comes to head-to-head records, with 49 wins. India on the other hand, have 35 victories to their name. Three matches have ended in no results.

IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 Key Players

India would have a young squad full of exciting players in this series. Shubman Gill and Deepak Chahar are the ones to watch out for in this match. For South Africa, how the in-form David Miller and Kagiso Rabada perform, would have an impact on this game.

IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 Mini Battles

The battle between Shubman Gill and Kagiso Rabada would be very interesting to watch, along with the duel involving Deepak Chahar and David Miller. Both these clashes could decide the outcome of this contest.

IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs South Africa, 1st ODI 2022 match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on October 05, 2022 (Thursday). The 1st ODI is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 01:00 pm.

IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the India vs South Africa match live on Star Sports channels. The IND vs SA 1st ODI match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs SA 1st ODI live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi/Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj/Avesh Khan

SA Likely Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

