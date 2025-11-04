Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Pakistan national cricket team will face the South Africa national cricket team in the opening fixture of the three-match series. After the Test series was drawn 1-1, Pakistan came from behind to win the T20I leg 2-1. The action shifts to the ODI format with South Africa looking to clinch the series. The Proteas played their last ODI series in September. They defeated England at their home 2-1. Shaheen Afridi Appointed Pakistan National Cricket Team's New ODI Captain; Star Bowler Replaces Mohammad Rizwan.

However, for the Pakistan ODI series, they will miss a few experienced players from the line-up. Matthew Breetzke will lead a young and talented side against the Green Shirts. Pakistan, on the other hand, last played an ODI series in August against the West Indies. Shaheen Afridi is all set to start his reign after Mohammed Rizwan was sacked as Pakistan's ODI captain.

PAK vs SA 1ST ODI 2025 Match Details

Match Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025 Date Tuesday, November 4 Time 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Streaming or Telecast in India

When is Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan National Cricket Team are set to face the South Africa National Cricket Team in the opening ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, November 4. Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad will host the PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025, and it will start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India won't be able to watch PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For PAK vs SA 1st ODI online viewing options, read below. Babar Azam Wicket Video: Watch Pakistan Star Batter Fall for a Duck on His T20I Comeback During PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025?

Just like the PAK vs SA live telecast, there would be no PAK vs SA live streaming available as well. Fans in India thus will not be able to watch PAK vs SA live streaming on any platform. However, fans can still follow PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025 live score updates on the South Africa cricket team's official social media handle.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2025 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).