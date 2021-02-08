Ishant Sharma became the sixth Indian and third pacer from the country to pick 300 Test wickets. The 32-year-old fast bowler achieved the feat after dismissing Daniel Lawrence in England’s second innings on day 4 of the first Test in Chennai. The veteran pacer joined Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan in the 300 Test wickets club of Indian bowlers. Sharma reached the milestone in 98 Test matches taking the longest among all six bowlers to reach the feat. India vs England Live Score Updates 1st Test 2021 Day 4.

Ashwin, who has so far picked six wickets in this Test, was the fastest in international Test cricket to pick 300 wickets. The off-spinner achieved the feat in just 54 Test matches. He is followed by Kumble (66), Harbhajan (72), Kapil (83) and Zaheer (89). Ishant trapped Lawrence right in front of the wicket to pick his milestone wicket. Take a look at how Twitter reacted. Dom Bess Hit on Head After Advertisement Board Behind him Falls Down During Press Conference (Watch Video).

Number 300 for Ishant Sharma

Number 3⃣0⃣0⃣ for Ishant Sharma in Test Cricket!👏👏👏 Traps Lawrence leg-before! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 are 5⃣8⃣/3⃣#PlayBold #INDvENG — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 8, 2021

Ishant Sharma Becomes Sixth Indian to Reach 300 Wickets

Ishant Sharma has become 6th Indian to reach 300 Test wickets 619- Anil Kumble 434- Kapil Dev 417- Harbhajan Singh 382- R Ashwin* 311- Zaheer Khan 300- ISHANT SHARMA*#INDvENG — Rohit Yadav (@cricrohit) February 8, 2021

What An Achievement!!

Ishant Sharma becomes the third India pacer after Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan to reach the 300-wicket mark in Tests 👏 What an achievement!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/wEUPiCKHFf — ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2021

Wonderful Second Wind to Ishant Sharma's Career

300 to Ishant. What a wonderful second wind to his career. Much to admire. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 8, 2021

Sabash Lambu!!

Sabash Lambu @ImIshant wish you many more wickets #300 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 8, 2021

Alex Tudor Congratulates Ishant Sharma

@ImIshant congrats on 300 Test wickets fantastic achievement 👏🏿 #INDvsENG — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) February 8, 2021

Wasim Jaffer Congratulates the Workhorse of Indian Cricket

Congratulations on 300 test wickets to the workhorse of Indian cricket @ImIshant 👏👏 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/HuBLIOSK84 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 8, 2021

Chepauk The Land of Landmarks!

Chepauk Stadium saw - Virender Sehwag career best 319 - MS Dhoni career best 224 - Karun Nair's career best 303* - KL Rahul's career best 199 - Shikhar Dhawan T20I Best 92 - Rishabh Pant ODI career best 71 - India's Highest Total 759/7 - Ishant Sharma's 300th Test Wicket — 󠄪 󠄪 (@ComeToGabbaMate) February 8, 2021

Well Done Ishant! Been a Long Ride

Been a long ride Ishu, but well done on entering the 300 club. Genuinely think he has enough left in him to enter the rarefied atmosphere of 400 test wickets. — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) February 8, 2021

Well Deserved 300 Ishant

300 wickets for Ishant Sharma Ishant till 2017: 226 wickets at 37, SR: 67.1, Eco: 3.26, 74 tests Ishant since 2018: 74* wickets at 19, SR: 41, Eco: 2.7, 24 It took a while, but Ishant since 2018 has been a different animal, spearheading the Indian attack. Well deserved 300! — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) February 8, 2021

Ishant, who made his Test debut against Bangladesh in 2007, also registered his 100th Test wicket in India making him only the fourth Indian pacer to achieve the feat. Kapil Dev (2019), Javagal Srinath (108) and Zaheer Khan (104) are the other Indian pacers to have picked 100 wickets in Test matches against India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2021 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).