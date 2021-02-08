Ishant Sharma became the sixth Indian and third pacer from the country to pick 300 Test wickets. The 32-year-old fast bowler achieved the feat after dismissing Daniel Lawrence in England’s second innings on day 4 of the first Test in Chennai. The veteran pacer joined Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan in the 300 Test wickets club of Indian bowlers. Sharma reached the milestone in 98 Test matches taking the longest among all six bowlers to reach the feat. India vs England Live Score Updates 1st Test 2021 Day 4.

Ashwin, who has so far picked six wickets in this Test, was the fastest in international Test cricket to pick 300 wickets. The off-spinner achieved the feat in just 54 Test matches. He is followed by Kumble (66), Harbhajan (72), Kapil (83) and Zaheer (89). Ishant trapped Lawrence right in front of the wicket to pick his milestone wicket. Take a look at how Twitter reacted. Dom Bess Hit on Head After Advertisement Board Behind him Falls Down During Press Conference (Watch Video).

Ishant, who made his Test debut against Bangladesh in 2007, also registered his 100th Test wicket in India making him only the fourth Indian pacer to achieve the feat. Kapil Dev (2019), Javagal Srinath (108) and Zaheer Khan (104) are the other Indian pacers to have picked 100 wickets in Test matches against India.

