England off-spinner Dom Bess enjoyed a magnificent outing on the Day 3 of the first Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. On a track where the Three Lions piled a mountain of 578 runs, Bess bowled with precision and took four crucial wickets in India’s first innings. He dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant as the home team got bundled out for 337 runs in the first innings. While the 23-year-old tormented the Indian batsmen with his brilliance, he found himself into a tangle while addressing the media at stumps on the third day. India vs England Score Updates 1st Test 2021 Day 4.

While he was talking about the match at the press conference, the advertisement board fell on him from behind and caught him off guard. Despite getting smashed on the head by the board, Bess maintained his composure and continued the conversation. The board, after the incidence, was correctly placed by the personnel in charge of the interview. Ishant Sharma Becomes Third Indian Pacer to Take 300 Test Wickets.

Watch Video:

Speaking after a fine bowling performance for England against India, cricketer Dom Bess managed to keep his composure as the backdrop to his press conference fell on his head pic.twitter.com/7U9JLUoDJT — PA Sport (@pasport) February 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Bess has indeed put his side on the commanding position, and England would be raring to cash on the opportunity. They earned a 241-run lead in the first innings and had the option of enforcing the follow on. However, the visitors instead decided to bat again and would like to set a daunting target for the home team.

On the other hand, India need to bundle England out quickly in the second innings to give themselves an outside chance of winning the contest. With the Chennai track deteriorating with time, a draw is highly unlikely, and India have to put an exceptional effort to avoid a defeat.

