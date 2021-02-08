England remained on the top at the end of the third day of the first Test against India after Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara led the hosts' fightback to reduce their first innings deficit to 321 runs. India ended Day 3 on 257 runs for six wickets in reply to England's 578 at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium. India vs England Live Streaming Online 1st Test 2021 Day 4 on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

England reduced India to 73/4 earlier in the day with captain Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill being dismissed cheaply. Pujara and Pant then put up a 119-run stand for the fifth wicket with the latter going after England spinner Jack Leach. Pant smashed 91 off 88 balls before becoming Dom Bess's fourth wicket of the day. Washington Sundar, batting on 33, was in the middle with Ravichandran Ashwin on eight off 54 balls at stumps. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 3.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

