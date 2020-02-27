Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of ISL vs QUE on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Islamabad United Skipper Shadab Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter / Islamabad United)

Islamabad United (ISL) will square off against Quetta Gladiators (QUE) in Pakistan Super League (PSL), 2020 match no 9. The game will be held on February 27, 2020, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Islamabad United team will be led by Shadab Khan, while Quetta Gladiators will play under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed. Both teams will enter this game after emerging victorious in their respective games. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform if you are looking for free live streaming of ISL vs QUE T20 match in PSL 2020. We will also help you with streaming details on Cricketgateway and live telecast details on D Sport, Gazi TV along with match timings. Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for ISL vs QUE Clash in PSL Season 5.

Islamabad United defeated Quetta Gladiators by one wicket in their previous game as they chased down the target of 183 runs in 19.5 overs with one wicket in hand. The skipper Shadab Khan scored 52 runs from 29 balls in that game and also had figures of 2/14 in 4 overs. Quetta Gladiators won against Karachi Kings by chasing down the target of 157 runs in 19 overs with 5 wickets in hand. QUE player Azam Khan was adjudged Man of the Match for his knock of 46 runs from 30 balls.

When to Watch Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The ninth match of PSL 2020 will take place between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiator. The match will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 27, 2020 (Thursday) and will start at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM local time. How to Watch Pakistan Super League 2020 Live Streaming Online in India and Bangladesh: Get PSL T20 Free Live Telecast As per IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

DSport holds the broadcast rights of PSL 2020 in India. So, the Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators match will be available live on DSport. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch PSL 2020 match between United and Gladiators.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020 Match?

For live online streaming of Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2020 match, fans will have to access cricketgateway.com. Users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs. 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on rabbitholebd.com or on its YouTube channel as well.

Islamabad United are currently placed on the second position at the point table, while Quetta Gladiators are on the third spot. Both teams have played three games so far in which they have won two and lost one. The upcoming battle between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will be quite interesting.