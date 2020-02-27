Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for ISL vs QUE Clash in PSL Season 5

Quetta Gladiators (Photo Credits: Twitter/Quetta Gladiators)

Islamabad United will be locking horns with Quetta Gladiators in the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. The encounter will be played on February 27 (Thursday) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. United and Gladiators had a similar journey in the tournament so far and hence, are placed at the second and third position respectively. However, both the teams have a great chance of going to the pinnacle of the points table by clinching the forthcoming game. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for ISL vs QUE match. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

The two sides previously locked horns in the opening game of the tournament where the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Gladiators just managed to cross the line and clinched the game by three wickets. Young guns like Mohammad Hasnain and Azam Khan shone in that encounter and will aim to make a mark again. However, Shadab Khan and Co made a brilliant comeback in their next two games and registered victories. Dawid Malan and skipper Shadab Khan have displayed good form and will now aim to settle the scored with Quetta-based team.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Azam Khan (QUE) should be elected as the wicket-keeper for this match.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – You should ideally go for four batsmen in your team and they must be Asif Ali (ISL), Colin Munro (ISL), Dawid Malan (ISL) and Jason Roy (QUE).

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Shadab Khan (ISL) and Imad Wasim (ISL) should be the two all-rounders in your team.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining four slots in your team must be filled by Tymal Mills (QUE), Mohammed Hasnain (QUE), Fawad Ahmed (QUE) and Naseem Shah (QUE).

Shadab Khan (ISL) should be selected as the wicket-keeper in your team while Azam Khan (QUE) has been in good knick and can be elected as vice-captain.