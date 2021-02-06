Riding on a sensational knock from James Vince and disciplined bowling performance, Sydney Sixers defeated Perth Scorchers by - runs in the finals to lift the KFC Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 title. Defending 188 at the batting-friendly Sydney track, Jackson Bird and Ben Dwarshuis bowled exceptionally well to take their side over the line. Although multiple Perth batsmen, including Liam Livingstone and Aaron Hardie got starts, none of them were able to play a significant knock. As a result, the Men in Orange were restricted to – and eventually lost the game. Notably, Sixers were also the winners of the previous season and became the second side after Perth to successfully defend their title. James Vince Denied Century by Andrew Tye ‘Wide Ball.’

Earlier in the match, Perth Scorchers captain Ashton Turner opted to bowl at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) after winning the toss. The decision proved to be spot on as the likes of Daniel Hughes and Josh Philippe were dismissed without making much impact. However, dashing England opener James Vince, who scored a match-winning 98 against Scorchers in the Qualifier clash, continued his love affair with Perth bowlers. Despite not getting much support from the other end, he fought as a one-man army and scored runs all over the park. He even looked all set to complete his century, but Fawad Ahmed accounted for his wicket in the 16th over. Nevertheless, Vince’s blitzes guided the Sixers to 188-6, which proved to be enough.

Champions!!

Unsurprisingly, Vince was adjudged the Man of the Match for his batting master class. Sixers now level Perth Scorchers in the list of most BBL titles. After conquering the finals, both Sydney and Perth have three titles – most for any side. Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Renegades, Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder have lifted the title on one occasion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2021 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).