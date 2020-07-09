Jason Holder is the man for West Indies on the day two of their game against England at the Southampton. The West Indian skipper snapped six wickets after giving away 38 runs and thus surpassed his previous best which was 6/59. No sooner he took the wicket Jofra Archer on 0, the netizens started hailing the West Indian all-rounder on social media. Holder snapped the wickets of Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood and ran through the batting line-up of team England to register his career-best figures. England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test 2020 Day 2.

Until the time we went online, the English scoreboard read 200 runs for the loss of nine wickets. As of now, the team had Dominic Bess and James Anderson batting on the score of 23 and none runs respectively. No sooner the West Indian captain registered his career-best figures, the netizens hailed him for the feat. Check out a few tweets below:

Jason Holder since the start of 2018 in test matches. No one has better average and Strike Rate than him during this time !#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/FRAQWNw2JC — Sports Freak (@OfficialSfreak) July 9, 2020

Holder smiles

You guys keep fighting over Jadeja and Stokes while Jason Holder smiles at you from the top of the table.#ENGvWI #JasonHolder — CricNiks 🏏 (@CricNiks) July 9, 2020

On fire

Tearing apart England

Jason Holder Tearing England apart #ENGvWI — Iori Yagami (@StarringMohau) July 9, 2020

Another one

Last one

@Jaseholder98 is on fire, what an underrated legend...The way he has led this @windiescricket team over the years has been admirable and the results are starting to show! Huge Fan! #ENGvWI — Abhijit Nair (@Abhiee0312) July 9, 2020

Talking about the match, Ben Stokes became the highest scorer for the hosts as he made 43 runs on the board. Keymar Roach and Alzzari Joseph are the ones who are yet to get a wicket. Stay with us for the live updates of the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 08:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).