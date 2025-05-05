India national cricket team ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who returned to playing cricket at the top level during the Indian Premier League 2025, after dealing with a blow suffered in January this year, is unlikely to be given a leadership role in the upcoming England vs India Test Series 2025. The news of Jasprit Bumrah not getting any leadership role in India's tour of England 2025 has been revealed by a source in the BCCI, as reported by The Indian Express. Jasprit Bumrah Completes 300 T20 Wickets, Achieves Landmark During SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

As per the report, the sources cleared, “We want a player who will be available for all five Test matches and he should be given the vice-captain’s role. Bumrah won’t be playing all five matches, so we don’t want to appoint different deputies for different games. It will be better that the captain and vice-captain should be certain and play all five Tests”. The selectors are in all probabilities looking for a player who is young enough to be groomed as a leader for the upcoming years and is available for the entire series. That particular player could be named the vice-captain.

The problem which now arises for the selectors is that most regular players, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and KL Rahul are in their 30s, and would only play for a few more years. This dilemma has left them with only two choices, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, as Yashasvi Jaiswal, aged 23 is too young for the role. ‘Could Be a Career-Ender…’ New Zealand Great Shane Bond Warns Injured Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of IPL 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah had suffered a brutal back injury during the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The recovery time was long, making him miss all games since then, only to be fit after IPL 2025 started. So, the BCCI is unlikely to increase the workload on him, so he is unlikely to play in all five IND vs ENG Test Series 2025 matches, starting from June 20, 2025, in Headingley, Leeds, with the final Test starting on July 31 at the Kennington Oval.

