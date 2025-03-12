India national cricket team speedster Jasprit Bumrah has been out of cricketing action for the past few months. The star cricketer suffered a back injury during the Sydney Test against the Australia national cricket team in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. It was expected that Bumrah would be fit and available for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament, but the senior cricketer was ruled out due to a back injury. Currently, Bumrah is at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, possibly recovering. Recently, the right-arm speedster shared some glimpses about his rehabilitation on social media. However, it remains unclear when he will return to the cricket field and become fit to bowl for five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2025 edition. The five-time champions will play their tournament opener against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on March 23. Jasprit Bumrah Starts Bowling In the Nets As He Kicks-Off Preparation For Upcoming IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Before the IPL 2025, former New Zealand speedster Shane Bond warned Indian team management over their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah's workload. The great cricketer claimed that another surgery on his back might end Bumrah's career. Shane Bond has worked with the Indian speedster in the past in Mumbai Indians during the Indian Premier League. The former New Zealand cricketer opined that Bumrah is way too important for the Men in Blue, and they need to talk about how to use the right-arm speedster across formats.

"When he went off for scans, it was at Sydney, there was some messaging coming up around that he had sprains and stuff like that. I worried that it wasn't going to be a sprain, it might be a bony injury around that area [the back]. I thought he may struggle to make the Champions Trophy if it was," Shane Bond told ESPNcricinfo in a wide-ranging chat* during the Champions Trophy, when he was one of the experts on the analysis show Match Day.

"He's too valuable for the next World Cup and stuff. So you'd be looking at five Tests in England, I wouldn't want to be playing him in any more than two in a row. They may say, look, it's four Test matches in total. Or three. If we can get him through the English summer and he's fit, we can probably then go with some confidence that we can carry him across the rest of the formats. So that's hard because he is your best bowler, but if he has another injury in the same spot, that could be a career-ender, potentially, because I'm not sure you can have surgery on that spot again,” Bond told ESPNcricinfo. Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up on His Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy Honour, Says ‘I’d Seen My Childhood Heroes Win This Award.’

With the Indian domestic season over, the Indian Premier League 2025 is the only competitive tournament left for Bumrah before he can go on the England tour. It is expected that the India national cricket team speedster might miss a few weeks of IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians to stay fit for the upcoming England tour.

