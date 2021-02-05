Joe Root scored his 20th Test century on day 1 of the India vs England first Test match in Chennai on Friday to put the visitors in a commanding position. Root, who came into bat after England lost two quick wickets in succession and found themselves reeling at 63/2, brought up his 20th Test hundred from 164 deliveries. He stitched a 200-run partnership with Dom Sibley (87) to keep India at bay on the opening day. Root also registered an illustrious record of becoming just the ninth cricketer to score a hundred in his 100th Test. Joe Root Slams 20th Test Century and Fifth Against India on Day 1 of IND vs ENG 1st Test Match in Chennai.

This was also Root’s third consecutive Test hundred following the 228 and 186 in Sri Lanka. Root is the first cricketer to score a century in his 98th, 99th and 100th Test matches. His knock on day 1 of the first Test against India was studded with 12 boundaries. Root is also the third England cricketer to reach the milestone of scoring a Test hundred in his 100th Test. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Day 1 Highlights.

Joe Root Scores Century in 100th Test

You are something else, @root66 🙌 1⃣0⃣0⃣ in his 1⃣0⃣0⃣th Test! Let us hear you! ROOOOOOT! — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 5, 2021

Former England legends Colin Cowdrey and Alec Stewart are the other two Englishmen to have achieved this feat. Cowdrey was, in fact, the first cricketer to achieve the feat of scoring a hundred in his 100th Test match. Javed Miandad (Pakistan), Gordon Greenidge (West Indies), Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan), Ricky Ponting (Australia), Graeme Smith (South Africa) and Hasim Amla (South Africa) are the other cricketer to have achieved the feat. Take a look at the full list of cricketers to have scored a century in their 100th Test match.

Full List of Cricketers With Hundreds in 100th Test

List of Cricketers With Centuries in 100th Test Match (Photo Credits: Screengrab/Disney+Hotstar)

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is the only cricketer in that list to have smashed centuries in both innings of his 100th Test match. Root will hope to emulate Ponting’s feat if he bats in the second innings. But for now, the England skipper will want to carry and make a daddy score to put his side in a winning position.

